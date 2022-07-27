Wildfire prompts evacuations after spreading over hilly terrain east of Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A wildfire blackened swaths of hilly open terrain east of Ramona Wednesday, prompting scattered residential evacuations as ground and airborne crews worked to subdue the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 12:30 p.m. near Casner Road and state Route 78 in the rural Witch Creek area, Cal Fire reported.

Deputies advised the residents of about a half-dozen homes to evacuate as a precaution while ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters fought the fire, according to the state agency and the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Within an hour, the blaze had spread over about 40 acres but had caused no reported structural damage or injuries, Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

SDSO issued evacuation notices for homes specifically near or at Rancho Bellena Road, and SR-78E is closed at Old Julian Highway.

No structural damage or injuries have been reported. A temporary evacuation point has been moved to Olive Peirce Middle School located at 1521 Hanson Lane in Ramona.