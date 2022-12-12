Man caught on camera starting fire at Lemon Grove treatment facility arrested

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A man who was caught on camera starting a fire at a treatment facility in San Diego's Lemon Grove neighborhood last month has been arrested.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Darrell Allen Yancey was arrested in El Cajon on Sunday, Dec. 11. in connection with the arson.

The fire happened just after noon on November 19 at the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children in the 2000 block of Skyline Drive. Surveillance video shows Yancey lighting material near the lobby of the facility.

SDSO says numerous tips came in that helped detectives identify and find Yancey. He has been booked at the San Diego Central Jail on several arson-related charges.