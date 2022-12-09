Authorities search for suspect accused of starting fire at Lemon Grove treatment facility

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a suspect accused of arson at a Lemon Grove treatment facility.

According to the department, the fire happened just after noon on November 19 at the Kiva Learning Center for Women and Children.

Surveillance video shows the man lighting material near the lobby of the facility.

“An attentive staff member saw the fire and called someone who quickly put out the flames. No one was hurt and the fire caused minimal damage to the lobby door,” the department said.

“This swift action saved the lives of the women and children inside of the building.”

According to the department, the suspect has been seen along the San Diego Trolley platforms in East County.

He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue camouflage pants, a dark green baseball cap, and black shoes with white laces and trim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

