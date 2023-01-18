Lost Siberian Husky rescued from oil-filled well

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – An 11-year-old Siberian Husky mix was rescued from an oil-filled mechanic’s well in a private garage in Ramona on Tuesday.

The shop owner called San Diego County Animal Services and reported that the dog was trapped. When officers arrived, they found the dog named Mia down about 10 feet underground in the hole, trying to escape the oil. She had been down there for more than a day, weighted down by the oil, and was exhausted.

“Lt. Talia Padilla and Officers Alyssa Moreno and Michael Moore safely lifted Mia out of the well using some tools and critical thinking skills,” SDCAS said.

San Diego County Animal Services

Mia was taken to the Bonita shelter, where Padilla and the medical team cleaned off the oil and began medical treatment. She was scanned for a microchip and was able to reach her family. They told officers that she had been missing since Saturday and quickly arrived to pick her up.

Maya is expected to make a full recovery with care from her veterinarian.