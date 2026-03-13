Little Leaguers beat the heat as season continues in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Despite a heat wave across East County, Little League players in La Mesa are still taking the field — with coaches and organizers working hard to keep the kids safe while the season continues.

Little League season is in full swing at La Mesa National Little League, but this week the challenge wasn’t just beating the other team — it was beating the heat.

“We’re not used to this heat this early in the season,” said Mike Grace, manager of the Mets.

Grace says coaches were taking extra precautions to make sure players stayed cool and hydrated during games.

“We’ve got fans in the dugouts, we’ve got misters, things to keep the kids cool,” Grace said. “We’ve even been known to pull out the hose and spray them down if it gets too hot or take them off the field for a water break if they need it.”

He says player safety is the top priority.

“If they need a break, we give them a break and make sure they’re safe,” Grace added.

Organizers with La Mesa National Little League say they closely monitor temperatures and take additional precautions when conditions heat up.

“If the temperature were over 95 degrees, we would be looking to cancel games potentially,” said Janet Reade, safety officer with the league. “But since we’re under 95, we’re just going to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion.”

Reade says the league is entirely volunteer-run, with parents and community members stepping up to help make the season possible.

“We are completely volunteer-run. We have absolutely no paid positions within our Little League,” she said. “So many of our parents are absolutely dedicated to being here and helping every day.”

Parents say knowing the league is focused on safety gives them peace of mind.

“It’s not something that I’m only thinking about, but also that the league is thinking about and the coaches are thinking about,” said parent, Akilah Weber Pierson. “Because we’re all here to make sure that the kids have a good time, do a great job, but also stay very healthy. I am very, very grateful to this league.”

Organizers say they are prepared to cancel games if temperatures become too dangerous.

“In previous seasons, we’ve had to cancel games due to heat index being over 100,” Reade said. “It’s not just if the temperature is 100 — if the ‘feels like’ temperature is over 100.”

For now, league leaders say they’ll continue keeping a close eye on conditions to ensure the season can go on safely for everyone involved.

