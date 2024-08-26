License plate reader technology leads to arrest in O'Farrell deadly stabbing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal stabbing after license plate reader technology helped officers find the victim's stolen car.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the 6400 block of Madrone Ave. around 2 p.m. after a man was found dead. Family members told police they went to check on him when he didn't show up at work, and when first responders arrived, they found him inside his home with apparent stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, SDPD's press release states. SDPD identified the victim as 55-year-old Francisco Cruz.

Homicide detectives' initial investigation indicated the suspect was at the victim's house, and they're still working to determine how they knew each other.

"At some point, the suspect stabbed the victim to death and then stole the victim's car and fled," the release states.

Officers put the victim's car on the "hotlist" in the automated license plate recognition system, and the ALPR system flagged the vehicle in the Dana Point area. SDPD notified the Orange County Sheriff's Department to be on the lookout.

An Orange County deputy patrolled an area the ALPR highlighted at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, and he spotted the vehicle in the 34000 block of Doheny Park Road in Capistrano Beach.

The deputy started pulling the vehicle over, but the driver hopped out and ran away. The deputy chased him down and took him into custody, the release says.

SDPD identified the suspect as 22-year-old David Nara, a San Diego resident. Orange County deputies transferred him into SDPD's custody, and he was booked into the San Diego County Jail on charges of murder and vehicle theft.

Nara's arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"The Orange County Sheriff's Department is thanked for their assistance in taking this suspect into custody so quickly," SDPD says.

If you have any information for police regarding this ongoing investigation, you can contact SDPD's homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.