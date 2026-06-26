La Mesa police increase patrols after late-night explosions rattle neighborhoods

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents across parts of La Mesa say a series of loud late-night explosions has been disrupting their sleep and leaving many on edge, prompting police to step up patrols in an effort to find those responsible.

Neighbors near Palm Avenue say the loud booms have become an unsettling pattern in recent weeks, often happening around midnight or later.

"It could be 12 o'clock or even later than that," resident Dory Miller said. "You hear these booms, and you wake up wondering what it was."

According to the La Mesa Police Department, officers responded after a loud explosion was reported near Palm Avenue and Pasadena Avenue late Wednesday night. Investigators determined at least one of the loud bangs was related to fireworks.

For residents like Nancy Cavanaugh-Wilson, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 40 years, the explosions have become an ongoing concern.

"I remember hearing them last month," she said. "It was like three nights in a row that they went off and woke me up."

Neighbors say the blasts can be heard from several blocks away and have left both people and pets shaken.

"My dogs really get freaked out by it," Miller said. "They're whining and crying, and it really scares them."

Residents also worry the problem could worsen as the Fourth of July approaches.

"It makes me feel anxious," Cavanaugh-Wilson said. "Especially because with the Fourth of July coming up, I worry about fires."

In response to the recent reports, La Mesa police say they have increased patrols throughout the city in an effort to identify whoever is setting off the explosions.

Cavanaugh-Wilson says she appreciates the department's efforts.

"The La Mesa police do an outstanding job," she said. "They can't be everywhere all the time, and they're doing the best they can. I just hope they find out who's doing it and put a stop to it before somebody gets injured."

Police are also urging residents to report any suspicious activity, especially as the Independence Day holiday approaches, to help officers locate those responsible before someone is hurt.

