La Mesa business owner reacts after car crashed into store during slick conditions

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A driver lost control exiting Interstate Eight Thursday morning and crashed into a business. The roads were slick at the time.

Marsi Haney owns nearby Dream Dinners on Jackson Avenue. She woke up to a phone call just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Our alarm went off. We came to the store to see why the alarm had gone off," said Haney. "And sure enough, there was a car that had gone through the back door of our store."

The California Highway Patrol says the car slid off the I-8 offramp near Jackson Drive, and onto an embankment. The driver was the only one in the vehicle, and fortunately was not injured.

"Thank goodness it was the early morning hours, we didn't have staff or anyone in the store," said Haney.

Business owners tell ABC10 News that the car flew over a fence before slamming into the building. Parts of the fence were removed afterwards so workers could remove the car.

Now there's a hole in the business's storage room, and the neighboring hairdresser's bathroom.

"If this was at two in the afternoon, staff would have been back there doing their work," said Haney. "Someone could have been seriously injured."

The cause of the crash is still being investigated. But we do know the roads were wet at the time and CHP reports a spike in accidents during rainfall.

CHP says it responded to at least 60 crashes Thursday morning and afternoon. Authorities say slowing down can make the difference between life and death in the rain.

"We've been assured that the damage does not affect our customers," said Haney. "So we welcome anyone to come over and visit."