Car veers off I-8, slams into back of business in La Mesa

KGTV
Posted at 7:45 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 10:45:18-05

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – A car veered off an Interstate 8 off-ramp and crashed into the back of a business at a La Mesa strip mall early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a car was on the off-ramp from eastbound I-8 to Jackson Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

ABC 10News learned the car slid off the curve of the off-ramp, tumbled down an embankment, and then slammed into the back of a business in the 5200 block of Jackson Drive.

The driver, the vehicle’s lone occupant, did not suffer any injuries in the collision.

Officials called a structural engineer to the scene to determine if the car could be pulled out without the building potentially collapsing.

