La Mesa approves fix for decades-old drainage ditch threatening home

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A long-standing drainage problem in a La Mesa neighborhood is finally getting attention — and action — after decades of frustration for one family.

Neighbors say a growing ditch along Johnson Drive has plagued the community for years, but for the Ritz family, the issue has become increasingly urgent. They say the erosion has steadily worsened, inching closer to their home and overtaking much of their yard.

“Before, it didn't seem to matter because nobody cared. Now somebody cares,” said homeowner Thomas Ritz.

Ritz, who has owned the home since 1988, says the ditch was once only a foot or two wide. Over time, it has expanded significantly, making it harder to navigate around the property and raising concerns about how close it could get to the house.

“What does bother us is that it keeps encroaching towards the house,” he said. “Before you could walk easily around the house and in the backyard.”

The issue came into sharper focus during the January 2024 floods, when stormwater rushed through the drainage area, accelerating the erosion. Video from that time shows water pouring through the channel just feet from the home.

La Mesa City Councilmember Laura Lothian said seeing the damage firsthand was striking.

“I saw what looked like a mini Grand Canyon, and the water was rushing through it — you could see how it was eating the yard,” Lothian said.

Lothian brought the concern to the La Mesa City Council, where officials began exploring options to address the problem. The process required environmental reviews and studies before any work could move forward.

Now, the city has officially approved a bid to fix the drainage issue, marking a major step toward a long-term solution.

“They’re going to put in a concrete pipe and rebuild the yard,” Lothian said.

Ritz thanked city leaders during a recent council meeting for taking action after years of uncertainty.

“I’d like to thank the city and Councilmember Lothian for seeing we had a problem and doing something about it,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming months, giving the family something they say they haven’t had in years — peace of mind.

“Hopefully, within the next few months,” Ritz said. “We’re optimistic… we understand the pressures that the city has… so we’re patient now.”