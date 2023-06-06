Investigation underway after person dies at motocross track in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — An investigation is underway after a person died in an accident at a motocross track in East San Diego County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, deputies received a call around 2:45 p.m. about an unknown injury accident involving a dirt bike near Sutherland Dam Road & State Route 78.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene shortly after and began performing life-saving measures on a person who was considered to be in CPR status at the time.

California Highway Patrol tells ABC 10News it is not handling the investigation and SDSO is handling this as a death investigation as it does not meet the definition of a crash.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.