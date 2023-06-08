BMX community remembers BMX star killed in Ramona motocross accident

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) — Wednesday, condolences and tributes from across the BMX community started pouring in for BMX star Pat Casey.

Casey, 29, died Tuesday in an accident at the Slayground Motorcross Park off Sutherland Dam Road in Ramona.

The property is owned by Motocross X Games medalist Axell Hodges and his father. It was one of the sites that hosted the X Games in 2021.

"Pat was just super innovated with everything he did on a bicycle," Drew Bezanson said.

Bezanson met Casey in 2010.

They were BMX teammates for a sports brand called Fox Racing. He also traveled with Casey to a European contest.

"[He] always enjoyed himself at all the European events we went to. He was always just a breath of fresh air to have on the ramp with everybody," Bezanson said.

Casey was known for his elaborate bike stunts. His career highlights include being a six-time X Games medalist and the 2019 BMX Triple Challenge Overall Series Champion.

"He definitely forced everybody else to level up with their riding," Bezanson said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said Casey was riding a motocross bike with friends at the park when he lost control of it and was thrown off.

He died at the scene.

"It's just one of them things you don't want to believe is true," Bezanson said.

Bezanson says Casey was very easygoing and a family man to his wife and kids.

"[He] just always put his kids and family first, and he was an amazing contribution to BMX as well," he said.