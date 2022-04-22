Investigation lands El Cajon man behind bars on human trafficking charges

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An El Cajon man accused of sex trafficking underage girls is behind bars following an investigation by the El Cajon Police Department.

According to ECPD, 21-year-old Antoine Haynes is charged with pandering of a minor, sending harmful matter to a minor, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of an undetectable firearm.

Detectives say they received information about Haynes and they later found two young victims. As well as more evidence that corroborated with the information they initially received.

During the investigation, authorities say Haynes met the girls through mutual friends and he started having explicit online relationships with them via social media.

ECPD detectives found Haynes in the 600 block of Fletcher Parkway and he was arrested. At the time of his arrest, police were able to recover marijuana and a ghost gun.

Officers say they requested an enhanced bail amount for the charges. However, Haynes was denied bail and is currently in custody awaiting arraignment.

If you know of someone or have been a victim of human trafficking please get help for yourself or a suspected victim from the National Human Trafficking Resource Center toll free, 24/7 Hotline: CALL 1-888-3737-888 or TEXT to BeFree (233733).

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact the El Cajon Police Department at (619)579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.