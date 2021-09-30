Independent investigation into restraint video of Valhalla High student complete

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Grossmont Union High School District has released the final report from an independent investigator following an incident that occurred on the campus of Valhalla High School in El Cajon.

In a video statement Wednesday evening, Grossmont Union Superintendent Theresa Kemper provided an update on the investigation to look into the conduct of a GUHSD Campus Supervisor who intervened to break up an altercation during lunchtime on August 31.

Dominic Quiller of the Los Angeles law firm McCune-Harber conducted the investigation.

“To summarize his findings and recommendations, all of which our district intends to follow, Mr. Quiller concluded that while the employee who initially broke up the fight did violate our district’s existing restraint policy, the violation was, in part, due to a deficiency in our otherwise robust campus supervisor training. Mr. Quiller also found no evidence to suggest that the employee’s actions were based on race, and he recommended administrative action that include additional training and a transfer,” said Kemper.

The video of the incident was quickly shared on social media. It shows a campus supervisor breaking up a fight between two female students. The video ends with the supervisor putting his knee on the neck of one of the girls. It's unclear if the student suffered any injuries.

According to school district policy, employees are prohibited from using any restraints that impair a student's breathing.

In Superintendent Kemper’s video message Wednesday, she announced that GUHSD has already taken steps to address Mr. Quiller’s recommendations.

A description of those actions are provided below.

