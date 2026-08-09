How Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm is keeping animals and visitors cool during the heat

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — When temperatures soar, people can escape the heat by heading to the beach, turning on the air conditioning or finding a shady spot. For animals at Alpine Acres Sanctuary Farm, however, escaping extreme heat isn’t always an option.

That means staff are working around the clock to keep the animals cool and comfortable while also making sure visitors can safely enjoy a day at the sanctuary.

The heat can quickly become more than uncomfortable for the animals. Staff says it can pose a serious safety concern, so they have added extra water, shade, and cooling stations throughout the property.

Lead animal keeper Chanda Brockman said staff frequently use hoses and misters to help the animals cool down.

“A lot of times I'll get them wet with the hose, but I also set them up some misters so that they can enjoy the mist because they really do — they like it,” Brockman said.

Misters have been placed throughout the ranch, giving the animals opportunities to cool off throughout the day.

The sanctuary also uses wallows, where animals can soak in water and escape the heat.

“They're definitely cozy — the little ones will be in their wallows also,” Brockman said.

Along with water and cooling stations, staff makes sure the animals have plenty of food, shade and attention as temperatures rise.

But the animals aren’t the only ones staff are keeping an eye on.

Visitors spending time outside at the sanctuary also need opportunities to cool down and rest. Brockman said there are benches and seating areas under large oak trees throughout the property, giving visitors places to take breaks as they move between animal areas.

“We have a lot of different spots you can sit down at benches and seats, underneath the big oak trees,” Brockman said. “It's not like a big walk from one section to the next where you'll find shade and you can rest.”

Staff say they will continue monitoring temperatures and adjusting their approach based on what the animals and visitors need.

Keeping the sanctuary open during the heat is also important to the operation itself. Brockman said donations and money from visitors help cover the high costs of caring for the animals, including food and veterinary expenses.

“It costs a lot to feed these animals just alone, never mind vet bills, vet costs,” Brockman said. “We basically depend on our donations and the money that we get from people visiting, so if we didn't have that, we wouldn't be open.”

For now, the sanctuary is relying on plenty of water, shade, cooling stations and constant monitoring to help its animals and visitors safely make it through the heat.