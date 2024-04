(KGTV) — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after a woman was shot in La Presa Tuesday.

According to the department, the shooting happened on the 800 block of La Presa Avenue Tuesday morning.

The department said deputies are investigating the shooting as a homicide. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.