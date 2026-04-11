Grossmont High School honors astronaut alumni with inspiring campus mural

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There are deep ties between San Diego and space exploration — and some of them trace back to East County classrooms.

At Grossmont High School, that legacy is now impossible to miss.

Inside the Grossmont High School Museum, history isn’t just preserved — it’s brought to life. From detailed exhibits to a newly unveiled mural, the campus is celebrating three alumni who went on to become astronauts, reminding students just how far their dreams can take them.

Walking through the museum, visitors are met with displays that highlight the journeys of those former students who once sat in the same classrooms before reaching space. The exhibit showcases not one, not two, but three astronauts who all share roots at Grossmont.

“This started as a retirement project,” said Connie Baer, co-director of the museum. She and her sister, Lynn Baer, both retired English teachers, launched the museum in 2007. Over the years, their volunteer effort has grown into a cornerstone of campus pride.

“Grossmont has been fortunate enough to have three astronauts who have actually gone into space,” Lynn Baer said.

Those astronauts include Dr. Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman in space, Apollo 8 astronaut William "Bill" Anders, and Rick Sturckow — all of whom once walked the halls at Grossmont High before making history beyond Earth.

Artifacts throughout the museum — from mission patches to plaques and photographs — tell their stories. But the newest addition is turning the most heads.

A large mural now stretches across a campus wall, placing those astronauts front and center for current students to see every day.

“When this started to get worked on, people were like, ‘wow, look at that,’” Lynn Baer said.

The mural is more than just artwork — it’s a message.

Museum leaders say it’s designed to open students’ eyes to new possibilities, especially in science, technology, engineering, and math.

“Are you good in math and science? Well, this is a possibility for you,” Lynn Baer said, pointing to Ochoa’s academic success as a student.

For the Baer sisters, the impact goes beyond academics. They say the exhibit and mural help build a stronger sense of identity and pride on campus.

“It contributes to the culture of the school because there’s a very strong sense of student pride at Grossmont High School,” Connie Baer said.

And most importantly, it encourages students to think bigger.

“I think it inspires kids to think outside of the usual careers,” Connie Baer said. “They don’t have to do the same thing their mom and dad do — they can stretch their wings and take off and do something different.”

A message now painted permanently on campus walls — showing students that their future can reach far beyond them.