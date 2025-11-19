Grammy-winning musicians help Cuyamaca College's performing arts programs

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Grammy-winning performers are taking the stage at Cuyamaca College's Performing Arts Center, bringing a world-class concert experience to both East County students and community members.

For the past nine years, the ECHO Chamber Music Series has been bringing exceptional musical performances to East County, creating opportunities typically found only in major cultural centers.

"It's the kind of series that you would expect to find in New York. You might see some of these artists occasionally downtown in La Jolla, in LA, at Disney Hall," said Nuvi Mehta, General Manager of the ECHO Chamber Music Series. "So to have them here in East County is unusual and very special. You can come to a concert of one of the top artists in the world here on a regular basis every month for not much more than the price of a movie."

The series is fueling a cultural renaissance for the college's performing arts program at a time when funding challenges have created disparities in educational opportunities.

The series transforms ticket sales into music lessons, new instruments, and expanded opportunities for students.

Moreover, the funding from ticket sales primarily serves students from underrepresented communities, providing access to scholarships, books, food, housing, and other opportunities.

"The funding has dried up, and now it's gotten to such a dramatic point where students in East County do not have the same opportunities as their peers in other parts of the county. So what we're doing here at Cuyamaca College is we're trying to think outside of the box," said James Sepulvado, chair of the Performing Arts Department at Cuyamaca College.

The funding from the ticket sales also includes support for students of Native American backgrounds. One student vocalist, Rayona Freeman, who is Blackfoot and Cherokee, said the series has been deeply inspiring to her.

"For them to be so young or older or anything, it's just like wow, that if they can do it, so can I, and if that exists, then I could do it," Freeman said.

No matter the performance, Sepulvado said Cuyamaca College honors its heritage before every ceremony by beginning with a land acknowledgment recognizing the ancestral land of the Kumeyaay people.

The ECHO Chamber Series initially was going to run until December, but now more dates have been added, extending until May 2026.

To find upcoming performances, click here.