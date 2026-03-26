Free home assessments aim to protect East County residents ahead of fire season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As wildfire season approaches, the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County is expanding efforts to help East County residents better protect their homes.

Through its Home Assessment Program, the organization is offering free evaluations designed to reduce fire risk—already helping homeowners in communities like Crest.

For longtime resident Diana Griffin, fire preparedness is a way of life.

Griffin, who has lived in Crest since 1991 and now chairs the Crest Fire Safety Council, says evacuation challenges make planning critical.

With limited routes in and out of the community, she emphasizes the importance of having a “go bag” ready at all times.

Fire preparedness is nothing new for many in East County, where wildfire risk remains high. Officials say the program specifically targets areas with the greatest danger.

Morgan Dioli, wildfire resilience program manager for the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, says much of East County falls into very high fire severity zones—making outreach in these communities a priority.

The program not only provides education but also hands-on help, something Griffin says is especially needed in Crest.

She points to the area’s large senior population, where many residents may lack the physical ability or financial resources to complete fire safety work on their own.

That support has made a difference for residents like Lina and Vito Ingrande in Spring Valley.

Living on a 1.5-acre property, the couple says managing overgrown vegetation on their own would have been nearly impossible. After receiving a home assessment, crews stepped in to help clear hazards.

They say the assistance was invaluable—something they couldn’t have done without help.

Officials say even small steps can make a major impact.

So wildfire preparedness really starts at the home. There's simple things that you can do in a weekend like installing 1/8 inch vent screening on your vents to prevent embers from entering in or going towards creating a zone zero and removing combustible items against the home," says Dioli. "Those small changes can give residents a lot more protection for wildfire resilience."

As fire season nears, programs like this aim to ensure more East County residents are prepared—and protected.

To sign up you can head here: https://firesafesdcounty.org/hap/

