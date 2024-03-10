Family, friends paddle out to remember 28-year-old dentist shot and killed in El Cajon

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Carrying his brother's surfboard, Jake Harouni walked toward the sunset at San Elijo State Beach Saturday afternoon, with friends closely following.

"I will always cherish those memories with him at the beach," Jake said.

The group of friends gathered to paddle out in honor of Jake's brother, 28-year-old Benjamin Harouni, who was shot and killed on Feb. 29 while working as a dentist in El Cajon.

"There's still a gloom in my chest and head," Jake said. "It's something I'll have to sit down and deal with for the rest of my life."

Read more: Parents of dentist killed in El Cajon shooting honor son's legacy

Jake said he felt like his brother was there surfing with friends, while family members stood on the sand. Jake and Benjamin used to surf together at Tourmaline, a memory that brought laughter even in this dark time.

"He was just learning. I'm intermediate, so teaching a beginner, it was a funny time," Jake said. "Now whenever I go to the beach, I remember those moments, and they make me feel good."

Police have arrested Mohammed Sabah Abdulkareem, a former disgruntled patient, accusing him of fatally shooting Benjamin and two other employees at Smile Plus Dentistry & Orthodontics.

The El Cajon man pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder charges on Tuesday.

Related: Reactions to the death of dentist from a shooting in El Cajon

As the police investigation continues, Benjamin's family focuses on mutual support.

"We just want to honor Ben in as many ways as possible. We want to bring the community together, show our love to one another," Jake said.

The Harouni family initiated a foundation in Benjamin's memory, Hearts Over Hate, with the current goal to support families of victims in violent crimes.

