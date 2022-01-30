Estranged husband arrested in fatal stabbing of wife at Spring Valley apartment complex

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — A man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife to death at an apartment complex in San Diego's Spring Valley neighborhood late Thursday night.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, 29-year-old Kandynn Taylor Wilson is charged with murder in the stabbing death of 29-year-old Ericka Joyce Wilson.

RELATED: Woman stabbed to death at Spring Valley apartment complex

It happened just before midnight at the Hidden Meadows apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Wilson with multiple stab wounds to her body. Despite life-saving measures, Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDSO says Ericka and Kandynn were married, but estranged. The motive behind the stabbing is still under investigation.

Kandynn Wilson is booked in the San Diego Central Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.