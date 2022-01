SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a Spring Valley apartment complex that left a woman dead early Friday morning.

The incident was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Road.

ABC 10News learned a woman was found lying in the parking lot of the complex with a stab wound on her neck.

Despite life-saving measures, the unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.