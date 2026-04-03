End of an Era: Hooley’s Closes Doors at Grossmont Center amid redevelopment

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A longtime East County favorite is closing its doors as a major redevelopment project moves forward in La Mesa.

After 17 years at Grossmont Center, Hooley’s Public House has officially shut down its location, marking the end of an era for the popular neighborhood gathering spot. The closure comes as part of a sweeping plan to revamp the 64-year-old mall.

Owner Craig MacDonald says opening a second Hooley’s location at Grossmont Center wasn’t originally part of the plan back in 2009. He recalls being repeatedly approached by mall representatives who were eager to bring the Irish pub to the property.

“They just kept coming back to me and coming back to me and said we want you here,” MacDonald said.

What followed was nearly two decades of business and community-building, with Hooley’s becoming a go-to destination for locals in La Mesa.

But now, that chapter is coming to a close.

The redevelopment plans for Grossmont Center include major changes to modernize the aging property — including the demolition of the building where Hooley’s currently sits.

MacDonald says while the closure was unexpected, it wasn’t entirely surprising.

“It was kind of a blow… but we knew the day would come at some point,” he said. “The hardest day of my life was telling the staff… to tell them that we’re done at the end of March was just devastating.”

Despite the emotional goodbye, MacDonald says he understands the need for change.

“The mall needs a remodel. I don’t blame the shopping center at all… it’s time,” he said.

In the final days leading up to the closure, customers showed up in large numbers to say goodbye — something MacDonald says meant a lot.

“It’s been very, very heartwarming to see all these people coming out. It’s just wonderful,” he said.

Now, pieces of the pub’s history are being passed on to the community. Much of the furniture and décor that gave Hooley’s its signature feel has been marked for auction through Cal Auctions. The auction is set to close on Tuesday, April 7.

As for what’s next, MacDonald says the door isn’t fully closed on Hooley’s in East County.

“I would definitely consider another site because I think I owe it to all our loyal customers and staff… so we’ll see,” he said.

While the future of Hooley’s in La Mesa remains uncertain, its impact on the community — and the memories made over nearly two decades — won’t be going away anytime soon.