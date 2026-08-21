El Cajon's massive annual Hauntfest canceled due to budget cuts

EL CAJON (KGTV) — No tricks, no treats — and this year, no HauntFest.

El Cajon’s annual HauntFest celebration has been canceled for 2026 as the city grapples with a major budget shortfall, putting a Halloween tradition that draws thousands of families into downtown on ice.

The cancellation is more than a scare for families who look forward to the free event each year. Local businesses say losing one of downtown’s biggest nights could also mean losing valuable foot traffic at a time when the city is working to reshape the area into a destination for dining, entertainment and community events.

“It’s a little disheartening,” one local business owner said, pointing to the number of new people the festival brings into the community.

According to a statement from the city sent to 10News, HauntFest costs roughly $100,000 to operate.

Last year, sponsorships reached a record high of about $25,000 — but that still left the city responsible for covering roughly $75,000 of the event’s cost.

The decision comes as city leaders work to balance a leaner budget without dipping into reserves or cutting critical services and infrastructure.

Back in June, Mayor Bill Wells warned that the city needed to be careful with its reserve funds, emphasizing that while El Cajon has healthy reserves, they could disappear quickly if used to cover ongoing expenses.

That meant difficult choices — including cutting back in areas like community events.

For downtown businesses, the cancellation is particularly concerning.

HauntFest has become one of the events that draw large crowds to downtown El Cajon, giving families a reason to spend an evening in the area — and potentially introducing them to businesses they might not otherwise visit.

“This is an opportunity for their family to come somewhere local and enjoy the downtown,” Charlene Mosley, Vice President with East County Art Association, said. “We don’t get those introductions through these huge events.”

Business owners say those introductions matter as El Cajon continues trying to change perceptions of downtown and attract more visitors.

Without festivals and other large community gatherings, some worry the area could lose momentum.

“Not to have those festivals, not to have these events — that helps the community,” Linda Baltodano, President of East County Art Association, said. “It kind of brings them a little bit more isolated.”

And the impact, they say, doesn't stop at one storefront.

The loss of major events can affect restaurants, shops and other businesses throughout downtown and across East County.

For longtime residents, the cancellation is also a sign of how much the community has changed — and how much it has lost as some festivals and events have disappeared.

Local business owners say those gatherings are about more than entertainment. They create opportunities for neighbors to come together and for people who may not normally visit downtown to discover what the area has to offer.

"That really affects not just them as a community but affects our businesses and if you talk to everyone here in downtown in any we can go to Main we can go to Broadway it really affects the whole entire community of East County," said Baltodano.

For families, HauntFest was a chance to enjoy a large Halloween celebration close to home without the cost of admission.

This year, they'll have to find another place to get their Halloween fix.

But city leaders have not ruled out HauntFest returning in 2027.

So while the festival may be dead for now, it may not be gone for good.

Here is the statement from the City:

"Hauntfest has been a highly successful event for the City and the community, but when considering whether to permanently close a recreation center and all of its programs, lay-off critical staff, or reduce the level of street improvements scheduled for the year, the City Council agreed that a single day event was less essential.

Just like businesses and households across the nation, cities are required to tighten their belts in lean times and make tough decisions. Even after reductions were made, this year’s budget deficit required $2.2 million from the General Fund Reserves (money saved and set aside in budget surplus years).

The City Council struggled with this decision, and spent numerous meetings deliberating over these decisions, trying to find a way to minimize the impacts to the community while considering the City’s financial realities. Residents can watch both City Council meetings in June to witness the lengthy budget discussions between community members, staff, and the City Council. The City Council and City staff took the time to ensure that they were making the best decision available to them.

At the end of the day, the City Council has to ensure that the City maintains and improves critical infrastructure and services while remaining fiscally responsible. As budgets improve in the future, we will consider bringing Hauntfest back, without having to sacrifice essential services to residents."