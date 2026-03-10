El Cajon bishop pleads not guilty to allegedly embezzling $270,000 from Chaldean Catholic congregation

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — An El Cajon bishop with the Chaldean Catholic Church pleaded not guilty Monday to 16 felony charges, including embezzlement and money laundering, after prosecutors say he stole a quarter of a million dollars from his own congregation over eight months.

Bishop Emanuel Shaleta appeared in court Monday afternoon, where the San Diego County District Attorney's Office outlined the allegations against him.

Deputy District Attorney Joel Madero said the alleged crimes took place in 2024 and were uncovered after a church employee noticed missing funds and reported them to the Sheriff's Office Fraud Unit.

Madero said a tenant renting a hall owned by the church had been paying approximately $30,000 a month by check. Madero said Shaleta directed the tenant to begin paying in cash instead — and that money then disappeared.

"Effectively, what happened was there's a tenant of a hall that the church owns who was paying approximately $30,000, a little bit more than $30,000 a month, had been paying that via check under the bishop's, the defendant's order," Madero said. "He started paying that in cash, and that money effectively vanished, and the money was going to the bishop via the secretary. There's no accounting of that money. The bishop indicated that that was given to the needy, but we're talking about approximately $270,000 in cash over the course of a year."

Madero also accused Shaleta of covering up the missing money by moving funds from an account designated to help those in need.

Despite the charges, some members of the congregation showed up to court in support of their bishop.

Church member Farouk Gewarges urged prosecutors to drop the charges.

"Please drop the embezzlement charge against our bishop," Gewarges said. "Drop it, because it's his home. He doesn't need it [the money]. You don't steal from your home. It's your home."

Shaleta was arrested last week at San Diego International Airport. Madero said he had just under $10,000 in cash in his bag while attempting to board a flight to Germany, which led the DA to argue he is a flight risk.

Shaleta's defense attorney, Sharon Appelbaum, countered that the trip had already been planned and that he intended to return.

"He an upstanding member of the community, he's well-respected," Appelbaum said. Appelbaum also said that because of the investigation, Shaleta has already requested to be removed from all church accounts.

In a video posted to St. Peter Chaldean Catholic Cathedral's YouTube channel just weeks ago, Shaleta addressed his congregation and denied accusations that he stole money from the church.

Shaleta faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Shaleta's bail has been set at $125,000. If he makes bail, he will be required to wear a GPS tracker and remain in the local area. Shaleta has also been ordered to turn in his passport to the Sheriff's Office.