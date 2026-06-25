El Cajon approves budget as leaders brace for lean fiscal year

El Cajon leaders have approved the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year, but Mayor Bill Wells says the city may still face difficult decisions as it works to balance spending without relying on already-limited reserve funds.

The budget comes as the city grapples with rising costs and slower-than-expected revenue growth, particularly from sales and property taxes.

Despite the financial challenges, Wells emphasized residents will not see cuts to city services.

"We're not cutting any services. We're just not moving forward as fast as we wanted to," Wells said.

Instead, city leaders are slowing the pace of some planned projects and delaying certain expenditures to keep the city's finances stable.

One of the most notable delays involves Fire Department Engine 208. The city is pausing plans to fully utilize and staff the engine while officials evaluate future revenues.

"Because sales tax is down and property tax is down, we're going to hold off on that for the time being and look at it again in a few months as to whether or not we can afford to do that," Wells said.

City officials say the adopted budget avoids layoffs and reductions to public safety services. While the city eliminated 15 positions, Wells said the plan primarily relies on leaving vacant positions unfilled rather than reducing the existing workforce.

"This model gets us to where we're not having to reduce staff. We're just not hiring the staff that we currently had in last week's budget," Wells said.

A major concern for city leaders is preserving reserve funds, which serve as the city's financial safety net during emergencies and economic downturns.

"It's really important that we're careful with our reserve money because we've got a healthy reserve, but it can go away so quickly if we start funding things we really can't afford," Wells said.

Wells said maintaining reserves is critical to protecting core services such as police and fire protection.

"We want to have that available because I don't want to have to reduce fire service. I don't want to have to reduce police service. That's really important, that we don't end up in a situation where we lay people off," he said.

While the budget reflects a cautious approach, Wells remains optimistic that the city's financial challenges are temporary.

"I've been on the City Council since 2008, and I've seen lean times and I've seen good times," Wells said. "These cycles will come and go."

For now, city leaders say preserving reserves while maintaining services will likely guide budget decisions in the months ahead.

