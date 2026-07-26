El Cajon announces traffic safety improvements for Jamacha Road after months of community advocacy

EL CAJON (KGTV) — Months after residents began calling for safer streets following a series of crashes on Jamacha Road, the City of El Cajon is moving forward with several traffic safety improvements aimed at protecting drivers and nearby homes.

The changes come after neighbors spent months attending town halls, city meetings and speaking directly with local leaders to advocate for action.

"I had no idea where to start, how to start, who to contact," said El Cajon resident Laurie Debus, who became one of the community members leading the effort.

The city recently announced a series of safety upgrades that will begin rolling out in the coming weeks. Planned improvements include:



Speed limit markings painted on the roadway.

Fresh pavement striping.

Additional traffic signs.

A new speed feedback radar sign.

Rumble strips in targeted areas.

The El Cajon Police Department also plans to increase patrols in areas where speeding has been a persistent concern.

The announcement follows a March crash on Jamacha Road that intensified longtime residents' concerns about traffic safety. The collision prompted neighbors to organize, attend public meetings and push city officials to make changes.

"I'm just very impressed and frankly amazed that we were able to team together like this and bring about change," Debus said.

Since the crash, residents have worked alongside city leaders to identify improvements that could make the roadway safer.

"That's when I knew this was really gaining some traction, and we do have a voice and we are being heard," Debus said.

El Cajon City Councilmember Steve Goble credited the community for helping move the project forward.

"It's great when we can move as fast as the neighbors need us to," Goble said.

One of the most significant improvements will be the installation of a guardrail along Jamacha Road near Gustavo Street, where homes sit close to the roadway.

"We're really pleased to say that from the crash, which was in March, within the next 60 to 90 days we're going to have a guardrail right next to the sidewalk to prevent people from crashing into the homes ever again, hopefully," Goble said.

While residents say they're encouraged by the city's response, many hope the improvements are only the first step toward making Jamacha Road safer for everyone who lives, walks and drives through the area.

