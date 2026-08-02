East County heat wave brings sweet boost to Handel's Ice Cream in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — As high temperatures settle over East County, many residents are searching for ways to stay cool. For one Santee business, the heat is also bringing a steady stream of customers.

Outside Handel's Homemade Ice Cream on Carlton Hills Boulevard, long lines have become a familiar sight as people stop in for a frozen treat to escape the summer heat.

"When it's hot, you need ice cream," one father said while enjoying a cone with his son. "Delicious. I love it. This place, the best."

Customers say a scoop of ice cream has become one of their favorite ways to beat the heat.

"It's the best place ever," said customer Jeff Reynolds. "Best ice cream, solves our problem."

His wife, Jenn Reynolds, agreed, adding with a laugh, "Yeah, this is hot though."

From families looking for relief after spending time outdoors to longtime regulars, many say visiting Handel's has become part of their summer routine.

"Ever since they've opened, oh my gosh—we're here every week," one couple said.

Employees say business noticeably picks up whenever temperatures climb.

"It's kind of nice that they want to come here when they want to cool off," said employee Mallorie Gere.

Her coworker, Sierra Colen, says the shop often sees customers arrive straight from nearby pools.

"I've seen a lot of people who come here fresh out of the pool," Colen said. "They literally come here in their bathing suits. It's so hot."

The increase in customers comes as the National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Santee and much of inland San Diego County through the weekend.

To keep up with demand, Handel's schedules additional employees during hot weather.

"We schedule a lot more people," Gere said. "We want to get through the line as fast as possible because it is so hot. We don't want them to stand out here. Obviously, we're an outdoor facility, so that only makes sense."

Despite the long lines, customers say the wait is worth it.

"They're talking with people just like you're at Phil's Barbecue," one customer said. "You just start talking and it's a good time."

As East County continues to experience scorching temperatures, businesses like Handel's are seeing that while the heat may send people searching for relief, it's also creating one of their busiest times of the year.