Downtown El Cajon revitalization brings new seating, lighting to support local businesses

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Downtown El Cajon is getting a fresh new look as community leaders work to make the city's historic core more welcoming for visitors and local businesses.

The Downtown El Cajon Business Partners, formerly known as the Downtown El Cajon Association (DECA), has installed new tables and chairs, planters, refurbished street banners and LED lighting throughout Main Street as part of an ongoing revitalization effort.

"We've put out these tables and chairs, new planters, there's banners lining Main Street that we've refurbished as well as LED lighting, so we've been hard at work," said Assistant District Manager Gabby Manocchio.

The improvements are designed to encourage people not only to visit downtown but to spend more time exploring its locally owned shops, restaurants and cafes.

"I think the special part about El Cajon is really the mom-and-pop shops that are here and the unique businesses," Manocchio said. "Part of what we did with these tables and chairs was try to encourage people to stay downtown, grab a cup of coffee and sit at the tables."

Manocchio says creating inviting public spaces helps increase foot traffic, support local businesses and strengthen the sense of community.

"It really increases foot traffic. It encourages people to support local businesses, come to our events and just create a sense of community," she said.

East County resident Ruth Hollis says the upgrades are already making a difference.

"It makes it desirable to be here," Hollis said. "I like the planters. I like that there's little shady spots here and there to sit. It's very inviting, and I think that's going to help businesses. When you start refreshing and making it inviting, it really helps draw more people into the community."

Downtown leaders say the latest additions are only the beginning. More improvements are planned as part of an ongoing effort to create a vibrant destination where visitors will want to return again and again.

"Public space is important," Manocchio said. "Our goal is really to create a community and have people not only come downtown, but stay downtown and come again."

