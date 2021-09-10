District hires independent investigator after restraint video of Valhalla High student

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- The Grossmont Union High School District has hired an independent investigator following an incident that occurred on the campus of Valhalla High School in El Cajon.

In a video statement Thursday evening, Grossmont Union Superintendent Theresa Kemper provided an update on the investigation to look into the conduct of a GUHSD Campus Supervisor who intervened to break up an altercation during lunchtime on August 31.

The video of the incident was quickly shared on social media. It shows a campus supervisor breaking up a fight between two female students. The video ends with the supervisor putting his knee on the neck of one of the girls. It's unclear if the student suffered any injuries.

In light of investigations, the Campus Supervisor has been placed on administrative leave.

"And through the help of the San Diego County Office of Education, our District has hired Dominc Quiller of the firm McCune-Harbor in Los Angelesto conduct the investigation. We have complete confidence in Mr. Quiller’s ability to accomplish the important task of a prompt and thorough investigation into this matter, Kemper said in a statement.

Here is the full statement issued by GUHSD Thursday evening:

