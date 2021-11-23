SDG&E asking customers to prepare for potential power shutoffs over Thanksgiving holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's not something you want to hear if you're planning on hosting Thanksgiving dinner at your home this week.

On Monday, San Diego Gas & Electric issued a light warning to customers to prepare for potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch from 4 a.m. on Thursday morning through 6 p.m. on Friday evening for San Diego County mountains and valleys.

A spell of hot, dry weather and strong Santa Ana winds will intensify wildfire hazards in the East County.

“All of us at SDG&E are hoping that critical fire weather conditions do not result in having to shut off power over Thanksgiving so that our customers and employees can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones,” said SDG&E’s Kevin Geraghty.

The strongest winds will occur on Thursday with gusts of 40-60 mph in some areas, the NWS reported.

In preparation, SDG&E has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor conditions around the clock, and will notify customers who are at risk of a power shutoff beginning Tuesday morning.

"Customers who are notified should be prepared to be without power through Saturday, depending on SDG&E’s need and ability to physically inspect equipment during daylight hours prior to re-energizing," SDG&E said.

