Car crashes into Santee home, rupturing gas line and sparking fire

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a Santee home, rupturing a gas line, and sparking a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Santee Fire Department.

The incident happened on the 10000 block of Shenandoah Drive around 9 a.m. A single driver lost control and hit the single-family home at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

The crash ruptured a gas line and caused a fire, forcing the evacuation of five homes. The driver was trapped and had to be rescued by crews. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

The homeowner was able to escape the home, and no one else was injured, the department added.

At this time, the cause of the crash is under investigation.