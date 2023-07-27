'Armed & Dangerous': Man wanted for murder in Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting another man to death inside a car in the Lemon Grove neighborhood earlier this year.

According to Crime Stoppers, 34-year-old Daniel Ethridge is wanted for homicide in the shooting death of 39-year-old Gregory Moore.

The fatal shooting happened on Saturday, March 18 in the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue.

Deputies say they received a call about a shooting in the area around 10 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene, they found Moore unresponsive in a car in the intersection of Lemon Grove and San Miguel Ave.

Moore was later pronounced dead at the scene. Following an investigation, SDSO homicide detectives identified Ethridge as the suspect.

Authorities say Ethridge has an active arrest warrant for homicide and is believed to be affiliated with a local street gang.

Crime Stoppers says Ethridge has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into an inhabited dwelling. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Ethridge is described by investigators as being 5'9" tall, weighing around 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.

You can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send web or mobile app tips.