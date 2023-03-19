Watch Now
Man found fatally wounded inside a vehicle in Lemon Grove

Posted at 7:29 AM, Mar 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-19 10:29:34-04

LEMON GROVE (CNS) - A man was found fatally wounded inside a vehicle in Lemon Grove, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched about 10 p.m. Saturday to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Lemon Grove Avenue located a 39-year-old man unconscious inside a vehicle at the intersection of Lemon Grove and San Miguel avenues, said Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

``As deputies were taking the unconscious man out of the vehicle, they noticed he had gunshot wounds to his left upper leg and lower torso," Steffen said. ``Deputies applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg as paramedics arrived. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

The sheriff's Homicide Unit urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565- 5200. Tipsters can call anonymously Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

