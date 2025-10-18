Annual Hauntfest draws thousands to El Cajon as city works to revamp downtown area

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — One of East County’s biggest events is back, and it’s helping reshape how people see downtown El Cajon.

HauntFest, the city’s annual Halloween block party, drew thousands of people to Main Street Friday night. The free family event has become one of the largest Halloween festivals in San Diego County with crafts, games, trick-or-treating, and live entertainment.

“It’s the largest Halloween festival in San Diego County,” said Heather Carter, Parks and Recreation Manager for the City of El Cajon. “We have crafts and games. We have a trick-or-treat.”

City leaders said last year’s event brought in more than 20,000 people, and they expected a similar turnout this year. For them, HauntFest is about more than just a good scare — it’s part of a broader effort to breathe new life into downtown El Cajon.

Paris Landen, the general manager of Magnolia, which hosted one of the attractions called the “Haunted Circus,” said the event is helping change perceptions about the area.

“I lived in San Diego all my life and actually grew up in Lakeside, which is right next to El Cajon,” Landen said. “We have great community events like the Haunted Circus that really bring people from outside the community in so they can see how great El Cajon is.”

That’s exactly what city leaders hope for — more visitors discovering what downtown El Cajon has become. Over the past several years, the city has focused on revitalizing Main Street and encouraging more community gatherings.

“It’s really changing and growing and becoming a great place to raise a family,” Carter said. “Over the last 12 years, I’ve started to grow my own family here, and I just love seeing my kids grow up in a great community where everyone feels like family.”

Local vendors say it's what keeps them coming back.

“We’ve been doing this now for nine years with HauntFest, and we’ve been in business for 10 years,” Karen Callow and Phil Campbell, owners of Delish Dog, said. “It’s been absolutely awesome. El Cajon is one of the friendliest communities. It really just brings everyone together — people come from all over for this Halloween event.”

As the crowds filled Main Street once again this year, vendors, families, and city staff all said they hope HauntFest continues to grow — and continue changing the way people see El Cajon.

