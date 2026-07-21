East County fire district added to state fire risk reduction list, offering insurance relief

CREST, Calif. (KGTV) - Homeowners in parts of East County could soon see relief on their home insurance bills.

As of July 1, the San Miguel Fire Protection District — which includes Crest, Spring Valley and Rancho San Diego — was added to California's Fire Risk Reduction Community list. The designation requires insurers to ‘take into account and reflect the reduced wildfire risk in the area. It will last 2 years.

Fire Marshal Jon Newman said the district qualified based on its community outreach and fire mitigation efforts.

"40% of our district is a fire hazard severity of either very high, high or moderate."

Newman said the designation recognized the district's work educating the community on wildfire preparedness, weed abatement, brush management programs and its wildfire protection plan.

For residents of Crest, the news carries particular weight. Nearly 300 homes in the community were destroyed during the 2003 Cedar Fire. Diana Griffin's home was among them. She learned its fate from friends who had not evacuated.

"They stayed up there, and called and said, ‘Your house is gone,’” said Griffin.

Griffin, who was underinsured at the time, did rebuild. Twenty-three years later, she said the scars remain — but so does the community's commitment to fire safety. Defensible space is visible throughout the neighborhoods. Still, Griffin, who serves as chair of the Crest Fire Council, said insurance rates have continued to climb.

"I've heard 30 to 40% over the year," said Griffin said.

Griffin said she contacted her insurer requesting a discount after the designation was announced. A handful of her neighbors have done the same.

"Probably in the range of $20 to $100 range. Happy with that and not being canceled," said Griffin.

Griffin said residents are eager to use the designation as proof of their community's efforts.

"Excited to get any information to show their insurance companies that we are taking action. Trying to get on as many programs as possible so people don't get canceled. Right now, every time they get letters from insurance, they are afraid to open it,” said Griffin.

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