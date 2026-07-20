E-bike takeover paralyzes El Cajon traffic

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A mob of e-bikes took over multiple streets in El Cajon on Friday afternoon, paralyzing traffic across 6 lanes and sending drivers into a panic.

Video captured the chaotic scene on Magnolia Avenue outside the mall, showing riders weaving in between cars.

A witness, who asked to be identified only as Lisa, said she was stunned by what she saw.

"Panic and confusion," Lisa said.

Lisa estimated around 50 bikes were involved in the takeover.

"There's 50 of them, that's insane," Lisa is heard saying in her video.

She described riders crossing into lanes of opposing traffic while cars were stopped and surrounded.

"They were going sideways while the cars were going west and east," Lisa said. "I stopped, was worried a kid would be hit by a car. Some cars were completely surrounded by bicycles. Just a mess.”

Lisa said some riders were aggressive toward drivers.

"A kid flipped off a car. Another hit a hood with his hand," Lisa said. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy.' Someone is going to get hurt.”

Less than an hour before the Magnolia Avenue incident, another driver recorded a separate e-bike takeover a few miles away on Madison Avenue, with riders performing stunts and riding into oncoming traffic.

Lisa estimated the riders were between 8 and 12 years old — middle school age.

"Totally a traffic hazard for people that are driving," Lisa said. "It was shocking. They were just in the middle of traffic, encircling cars.”

El Cajon police said several riders were detained. Seven bikes were impounded, including non-street-legal electric motorcycles and one modified gas motorcycle. There were no reports of accidents caused by the takeover.

Police said bike takeovers are not uncommon and are usually organized through social media.

The number of riders cited and the fines they may face are still pending. I reached out to police for that information and am waiting to hear back.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

