Drywall company repairing flood-damaged home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A local drywall company is helping repair a Southcrest home for free after flooding from January's historic storm nearly ruined the home.

Dozens of sheets of drywall and months of work are giving a Southcrest homeowner a second chance. Claudia Moreno found the home back in January, less than a week following the heavy flooding.

"It was dark, black everywhere," said Moreno. "It smelled dirty from all the channels, the dirty water."

Moreno runs Performance Drywall Group Inc. with her husband. The couple decided to start repairing this home for free using a GoFundMe to do an estimated $10,000 worth of work.

"First, we helped her empty the house," said Moreno. "We had to do demolition, cut down the drywall. As you can see where they actually cut down cause of the water. We had to let it dry for a few weeks."

ABC 10News Reporter Moses Small visited the home in January, when it was still wet and water lines stretched halfway up the wall.

The homeowner says her dog barely made it out. She didn't want to provide her face or name, but says the storm in January filled her home with multiple feet of water. The damage threatened the house that's been in her family for three generations.

"The dogs were literally on top of the furniture, soaking wet," said the homeowner. "Everything was pretty much floating around."

Now, Performance Drywall Group Inc. is nearly finished sealing the new walls. Even though the rest of the work may take weeks or months, they say being in the thick of the process is satisfying.

"Honestly it feels really good," said Moreno. "Repairing their home, it feels amazing."

Performance Drywall Group Inc. is looking for donations and volunteers to help more homes impacted by flooding. If you want to learn more, you can check our their GoFundMe.