Drywall company helping San Diegans rebuild

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Damage from Monday's storm is expected to reach millions of dollars. And while repairs will take a while, local company Performance Drywall is saving people's homes.

Room by room, piece by piece, a Southcrest homeowner has to put her life back together. She wanted to remain anonymous, but knew she needed help when she saw her home flooded on Monday.

"I wasn't expecting the water to be up so high in this house," she said. "It was up to five feet inside the house, throughout the house. The dogs were literally on top of the furniture, soaking wet. Everything was floating around."

The dogs are okay, but her home of more than 20 years is not.

When you get to the house, one of the first things notice is the water line on the outside. It's about five feet high. Before you can start to rebuild a house with that type of damage, you have to empty it out first.

That's where Claudia Moreno comes in with her company, Performance Drywall.

"After the disaster they still have to clean their stuff out. They still have to see their memories just washed away," said Moreno. "We're gonna help her take out her furniture, everything that she owned."

And once the home is clear, Moreno plans to knock down the walls and replace them for free. And this isn't the only home she plans to work on.

Her company is raising money to by materials, and help more families return home.

"Honestly it means a lot to me, because this could have happened to me," said Moreno. "This could have happened to me, any of my family. Thank god it didn't, but you never know. Something else could happen to me or my family, and I would need the help."

If you want to donate to help Performance Drywall repair homes, visit their GoFundMe.