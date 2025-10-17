Drone attack hits Mexican Attorney General's Office near San Diego border

TIJUANA, Mexico (KGTV) — An explosion rocked the Baja California State Attorney General's Office in Tijuana Wednesday night, prompting U.S. officials to issue a new security alert for American travelers just one mile from the border.

Video footage captured what appeared to be multiple drone attacks targeting the government facility, with explosions occurring "drop after drop" at the building.

While no injuries were reported in the incident, six vehicles sustained damage during the attack on the law enforcement facility.

The explosion comes as the State Department warns of escalating violence risks from terrorist groups, cartels, gangs, and criminal organizations throughout Baja California. A Level 3 security alert currently advises Americans to reconsider travel to the region.

Ron Bee, a national security expert, emphasized the cartels' focus on U.S. operations.

"Well, the cartels, of course, their main business, the, for the cartels, their main business is the United States. 97% of all illegal drugs are consumed in the United States. And that means that the cartel's main business is here," Bee said.

U.S. officials are urging American travelers to avoid the area while law enforcement investigates the drone attack.

Marie Montgomery, a spokesperson for AAA, recommends travelers check current State Department advisories before crossing the border.

"I would just recommend that people look on the state department website and look at what the advice is that is given for the particular area because they do customize the warnings depending on what actually is happening in each area," Montgomery said.

Bee noted that travel warnings for Mexico are routine but emphasized the importance of staying informed about specific regional risks.

"The State Department regularly puts out announcements to be careful about where you travel in Mexico. And so this is not unusual, so the idea is just be careful whenever you travel to Mexico, but particularly areas that they suggest you avoid," Bee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.