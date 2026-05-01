Drivers turn to hybrid and electric vehicles as gas prices remain high

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — With gas prices near record highs, drivers are reconsidering what they put in their driveways — and dealerships are taking notice.

Dalton Motors in National City is seeing growing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles. Juan Carlos, the CEO of Dalton, said the shift has been building for years, not just in response to recent price spikes.

"For sure, we've definitely seen an uptick," Juan Carlos said.

Juan Carlos says hybrid vehicle registrations are up 3% in San Diego County, and the dealership is fielding more inquiries than ever.

"We're actually seeing a lot of demand for hybrid vehicles here in San Diego," Juan Carlos said.

He said the interest goes beyond sticker shock at the pump. Buyers are making calculated decisions about their household budgets.

"So we're seeing a lot of interest, a lot of calls, a lot of interest, and I think it's important because people are mindful of their pockets," Juan Carlos said.

Manufacturers are also responding to the demand by expanding their hybrid and electric lineups, giving shoppers more options to choose from.

According to Kelley Blue Book, choosing a hybrid over a gas-powered car can yield about 15 more miles per gallon. While gas-powered cars carry a slightly higher upfront cost, drivers can expect to break even on a hybrid purchase in roughly 3 to 5 years, depending on how much they drive.

Even if gas prices eventually fall, Juan Carlos said he does not expect interest in fuel-efficient vehicles to fade.

"I don't think this is a trend that's only boosted by what we're living right now," Juan Carlos said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

