Drivers and shoppers rush to beat heavy rain in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - It was a soggy start to the holiday season in San Diego.

“I don’t want to be stuck out in the rain,” Philippe Tran Licona, who visited a store in Mission Valley, said.

It’s making some people race to get all their to-do’s done before the heavier showers swipe through San Diego.

“I think so because for us we were saying that after work. We got to go here. We got to go there before it rains,” Yataxil Tran Licona said.

“I had to go to the mall this morning to get some last-minute things and I was like Oh my gosh! I know there’s going to be a lot of people in the mall,” Laura Martinez, who visited a shopping center in Mission Valley, said.

“So I wanted to get in and out before things got really heavy.”

As drivers and shoppers adjust to the rain, so is the city of San Diego.

The city said that it could be shutting down sections of river-crossing roadways in Mission Valley due to flooding concerns on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

A city spokesperson said that “operations are fluid based on the conditions, but people should anticipate that the roads can close and will be closed at any time. We are trying to minimize impacts by closing too early. Crews are staged and ready to close as soon as is needed.”

“Some areas when it rains a lot, they know it floods just, yeah, close it,” Martinez said.

“People are already driving crazy right now as it is trying to beat the yellow lights and stuff,” Jeremy McIntyre, who was leaving a restaurant in Mission Valley, said.

The dreaded downpour is also forcing some people’s hand when it comes to their holiday plans.

“We’re just going to spend Christmas here locally. But, we had planned on going to my aunt’s and from there to my other aunt’s,” Yataxil Tran Licona, who’s family lives in the Los Angeles area, said.

“Local’s okay. With all of the rain we’re getting, I’d rather just kind of be cozy versus having travel, drive.” Philippe Tran Licona said.

