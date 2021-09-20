Driver who exited car was killed on 5 Freeway in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist involved in a rollover crash Sunday evening on the San Diego 5 Freeway got out of his vehicle and was fatally struck by a vehicle, which then fled.

The crash happened on the northbound 5 Freeway near the transition road to the Ocean Beach 8 Freeway about 9 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person apparently died at the scene. A description was not immediately available.

It appears the car that hit the victim left the scene and exited the freeway, according to the CHP.