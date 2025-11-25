Driver pleads not guilty in crash that killed 12-year-old girl

The driver accused of hitting and killing a 12-year-old girl in Encinitas seven months ago didn't show up to court on Monday, but his attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Eddie Sengendo waived his right to be personally present at the arraignment, leaving the family shocked that he didn't have to face the judge himself.

“I think it was hard. There was a lot of waiting in the hallway, a lot of uncertainty,” said Laura Van Dusen, a friend of the family.

Eddie Sengendo had his defense attorney appear on his behalf, bringing the suspense friends and family had of seeing him to a halt.

“I was shocked that he wasn't there,” said Van Dusen. “I don't know that much about this, but I was expecting him to show. And I think that was one of the most nerve-wracking parts, is to see him and be in the same room and all of those emotions resurfacing.”

According to law enforcement, on April 25th, a Nissan Xterra heading west collided with a Ford Fusion driving south at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive.

After that crash, the Nissan, which police say was driven by 44-year-old Eddie Sengendo, then struck the girl. She died at the scene.

Sengendo was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The judge ended the short arraignment with a nod to the community, who have been keeping Emery's memory alive for the past seven months.

“I know there are a tremendous amount of people who are here today in support of the victim, and I thank you very much for all coming in. Very nice to see everyone here. Strong community,” said the judge.

That community, including Emery’s family and other advocates, has started a grassroots campaign called Safe Streets Encinitas.

Motivated by the 12-year-old’s death, it aims to keep tragedies like this from happening again.

The group is also supporting SB 720 , a bill that creates an opt-in program for red light cameras and safer street initiatives

“This new bill addresses that, and people need to know that it gets people to pay attention. People are held accountable if they run red lights, and it saves lives. And especially for the most vulnerable people, which are the pedestrians and cyclists,” said Van Dusen.

Eddie Sengendo has been ordered to surrender his passport, as prosecutors believe he has significant ties outside the country.

He also won't be allowed to drive.

He is scheduled to be back in court, in person, on Jan. 13.

