Driver injured after car crosses median, hits tree in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 78-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after her car drifted across a median in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood and struck a large tree.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 9400 Mercy Road in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman was driving a white 2021 Lexus ES300 westbound on Mercy Road when, for undetermined reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left, jumped a raised center median and entered eastbound traffic lanes. The Lexus continued in a southwesterly direction, drove over the south curbline and collided with a large tree.

An ambulance transported the driver to a hospital, where she was treated for bilateral femur fractures and a fractured right ankle. Authorities stated her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that driving under the influence was not a factor. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to call the command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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