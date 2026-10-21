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Driver injured after car crosses median, hits tree in Mira Mesa

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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 78-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after her car drifted across a median in San Diego's Mira Mesa neighborhood and struck a large tree.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at 9400 Mercy Road in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said the woman was driving a white 2021 Lexus ES300 westbound on Mercy Road when, for undetermined reasons, the vehicle drifted to the left, jumped a raised center median and entered eastbound traffic lanes. The Lexus continued in a southwesterly direction, drove over the south curbline and collided with a large tree.

An ambulance transported the driver to a hospital, where she was treated for bilateral femur fractures and a fractured right ankle. Authorities stated her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators determined that driving under the influence was not a factor. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to call the command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

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