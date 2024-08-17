Driver arrested in fatal Logan Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in Logan Heights earlier this month, authorities said Saturday.

The crash occurred on August 1 at 3 a.m. at the intersection of National Avenue and 28th Street. Lachana Camfield, a 49-year-old woman who was crossing in a marked crosswalk, was struck by a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado making a left turn.

The driver fled the scene, and the victim, who was critically injured, later died at the hospital. Following an intensive investigation, San Diego Police identified 31-year-old Erick Rios as the driver.

Rios turned himself in to authorities on August 16 and has been charged with vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

The San Diego Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the department at 619-531-2000 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

