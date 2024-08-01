Woman struck, killed in Logan Heights hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman died Thursday morning after police said she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the Logan Heights area.

San Diego Police said the deadly collision happened at around 3 a.m. on National Avenue at 28th Street.

According to police, the woman was crossing the street in the crosswalk to meet her boyfriend when a vehicle believed to be a pickup truck hit her.

The vehicle continued southbound on 28th Street, police said.

Emergency responders rushed the unidentified woman to UC San Diego Medical Center, but she died after arrival.

The hit-and-run vehicle was described as a white Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck with an extended cab.