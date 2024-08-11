Family seeks justice after woman killed in Logan Heights hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (KGTV — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A family gathered at Presidio Park in Old Town on Saturday to remember a grandmother and mother who was fatally struck by a driver while crossing the street.

Early in the morning on August 1, Lachana Camfield, 49, was walking near National Ave in Logan Heights. As she was crossing the street, the driver of a truck hit her.

The driver drove away, but San Diego Police said they later located the driver with license plate reading technology. Camfield's family, though, is still waiting for the police to make an arrest.

"Her and her boyfriend were walking down from the taco shop, and that's when it happened," said Mona Faulkner, Camfield's mother.

Faulkner said Camfield's boyfriend was still at the 24-hour taco shop at the time of the crash, grabbing salsa.

The week of the accident, Faulkner was coming down to San Diego from Arizona, expecting to see her daughter.

"I had texted her and said I'll be there on Monday night. See you on Tuesday," Faulkner told ABC 10News. "She was a beautiful singer. The kids loved it when she would sing, and she was just a good spirit."

Camfield was just 49-years-old. Now her family is clinging to memories.

"She just called me right before she passed away, talking about how 'remember when we went to the beach when we were little, we would listen to ring my bell, you know, on the way.'"

On Saturday her loved ones gathered in the park, a place she enjoyed. Family members hugged and wore shirts with her picture on them.

Still her family has unanswered questions, and wants justice.

"I don't understand how you could just leave like that," Faulkner said of the driver. "How did you not know and just continue to go? I've been pressured to be at work on time before, but still, you have to stop, and you have to see what happened."

In the meantime, she's remembering her daughter, while struggling with the reality of the situation.

"Emotions are high. Just looking at the pictures would set me off, hearing certain songs, with just uncontrollable tears," she said.

The family is taking donations for funeral expenses. Click hereto view the GoFundMe link.