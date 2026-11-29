VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A passenger was killed and a driver suffered serious injuries in a collision in Vista early Sunday morning involving an alleged drunk driver, sheriff's officials said.

The accident happened at 1:42 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Vista Village Drive and North Santa Fe Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office. Officials at the sheriff's Vista station said a 2026 Toyota Camry collided with a 2013 Toyota Corolla.

"The Camry was driven by 38-year-old Luis Rogelio Bautista. The Corolla was occupied by an adult female driver and an adult male passenger," the SDSO said. "The female driver was transported to Palomar Hospital for serious injuries. The adult male passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene."

Deputies arrived on the scene and determined Bautista was intoxicated, according to Sgt Eric Cottrell. Bautista was arrested and booked at the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, DUI with prior offenses and other charges.

The identity of the injured driver and deceased passenger of the Corolla have been withheld pending family notification.

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