Dozens of voting centers open in San Diego County for June 7 primary

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) — We are just two days away from the June 7 primary election.

Hundreds of polling locations are now open for voters across San Diego County.

On May 28, the county opened 39 voting centers. This weekend, an additional 179 locations opened for early voting.

"If you want change, you just can't sit there and hope for the best, you got to do something," said Allen Glitch.

Glitch voted at the LGBT Center in Hillcrest. He said he'd like to see action taken on a number of issues.

"I'm a teacher, so gun reform. Homelessness is a problem," Glitch said.

Sophia Kalomeris also made it a point to cast her ballot.

"I think a lot of people feel their vote doesn't matter," Kalomeris said. "I think it's still important to vote and at least feel like you did something."

So far, more than 3300 people have voted at polling centers across the county.

As of Sunday, 360,000 of nearly two million mail-in ballots have been returned.

Cynthia Paes, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters, said she expects a 35% voter turnout but adds the low percentage is typical for a primary election.

"In the 2018 gubernatorial primary, we saw about a 40% turnout, just under 40%," Paes said.

In a recent 10News/Survey USA poll, less than half of 815 registered voters said they were fully confident their ballots would be counted accurately.

Paes said they have several security measures in place, including an air gap tabulation system.

She also said if someone decides to vote in person, their mail-in ballot is automatically suspended. Therefore, they can't send in a second ballot.

"Internally, we're going to do a better job of getting information on our website, getting the facts into voters' hands about how elections are conducted," Paes said.

For info on voting centers and ballot drop-off locations, click here.